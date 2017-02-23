Local coffeehouse helps “Shine A Light on Slavery”

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Thursday is “Shine A Light on Slavery” day and a local coffee shop is helping to spread the word about how the slave trade is still a worldwide problem.

Open Doors Coffeehouse is helping make the public aware slavery is still a problem by putting a red “X” on their coffee cup sleeves and also drawing them on customers hands after giving them the statistics of slavery today.

Elissa Rose said slavery is still a problem worldwide and it’s even happening in our own country.

“People are finding kids that have been shoved in trucks for years of their life here in the states”, Rose said.

“It’s just really sad.”

According to http://www.enditmovement.com, there are an estimated 20 million people enslaved in the world today.

Nearly one in five victims of slavery is a child and 55% of those enslaved are women and girls.

The coffee shop said not enough people are aware of the fact slavery is still a problem the world faces.

If you would like more information on how you can help you can visit the end it movement website.

