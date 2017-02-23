Kingsport police seek suspect seen on surveillance stealing chainsaw

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport police need your help finding a man seen on video stealing a chainsaw from a store shelf.

The chainsaw is worth around $1,100. Police said it was taken from the Cox Tractor Company located at 2720 North John B. Dennis Highway on the morning of February 13.

If you recognized the man in the video, call Kingsport detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to watch the surveillance video.