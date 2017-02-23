Kelly Bowman is this week’s Educator of the Week

Kelly Bowman started out as a volunteer in school and turned that passion for teaching into a

career.

She is now her in 10tth year of teaching. She’s a kindergarten teacher at Cherokee Elementary

school in Johnson city. She’s spent her entire career at Cherokee and teaching these first year

students.

She says the “light bulb” moments are even more special in Kindergarten because many

times it’s the first time. She takes great pride in laying the foundation for her students entire

academic career.

“I like to create a safe environment where they feel comfortable and want to come to school. I

want to make sure that they are happy and healthy. I feel like all that falls into place. If you create

that environment they are going to become readers. They’re going to strive to best,” Said Bowman

Congratulations to Kelly Bowman. This week’s Educator of the Week. Kasey Marler,

Newschannel 11. ABC Tri-Cities.