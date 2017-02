KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A former UT quarterback who helped bring in the Butch Jones era spoke Thursday night in Kingsport to help celebrate Black History Month.

Joshua Dobbs isn’t just a star football player. He’s also an aerospace engineering student at the University of Tennessee.

Eastman invited Dobbs to Thursday’s event to talk about his run as the Vols’ quarterback this year, his time volunteering and his performance in the classroom.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.