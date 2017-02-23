ETSU adds three more to 2017 football roster

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Feb. 23, 2017) – ETSU football head coach Carl Torbush and his staff announced on Thursday that they have added three more Buccaneers to the 2017 roster. Caden Harbin (Knoxville, Tenn.), Conner Johnson (Johnson City, Tenn.) and Kashif Warren (Knoxville, Tenn.) will be a part of the Buccaneer program this fall.

Caden Harbin – ATH – 6-1 – 205 – Knoxville, Tenn. (Halls HS)

Lettered in football and basketball at Halls High School

Named Tennessee Mr. Football Semifinalist in 2016

Earned all-state, all-conference and all-region honors

First team PrepXtra honors

Played in the Toyota East-West All-Star Game where he was named Defensive MVP for the East team

Holds school records for tackles in a season (163, junior year), tackles in a game (25, junior year), total offense in a season (3,083, senior year), total touchdowns in a season (40, senior year), and total career touchdowns (64).

As a quarterback, threw for 2,160 yards and 28 touchdowns, and rushed for 923 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2016 … As a linebacker, he had 71 tackles, eight sacks, and 14 tackles for loss in 2016.

Father Randy Harbin played basketball at Lincoln Memorial University, while his mother Chappell attended ETSU.

Torbush on Harbin…

Caden is a very versatile athlete who played quarterback as well as linebacker at Halls High School. I like the fact that Caden was a football and basketball player, while also earning the Defensive MVP at the state all-star game, which shows his overall athleticism. Caden has an excellent future ahead of him.

Conner Johnson – WR – 6-2 – 180 – Johnson City, Tenn. (Elizabethton HS)

Two-sport athlete at Elizabethton High School – Football and Track & Field

Earned all-state, all-conference and Elite 11 honors in 2017

Recorded over 1,500 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns for his career

Totaled 51 receptions for 1,048 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2016

Helped guide the Cyclones to the Class 3A state quarterfinals in 2016

Played in both the FCA and Border Bowl All-Star games

Torbush on Johnson…

Conner has outstanding hands and has great size for a wide receiver. He shows courage, athleticism and is also a multi-sport athlete. Conner is an outstanding high school student, and he has the body frame to get bigger and faster. He has an excellent upside.

Kashif Warren – ATH – 5-10 – 165 – Knoxville, Tenn. (Austin East)

Two-time all-state selection

First team all-conference in 2016

Totaled 107 receptions for 2,561 yards and 31 touchdowns in 37 career games

Finished with 107 career tackles, four interceptions and 15 pass deflections

Torbush on Warren…

Kashif has outstanding athletic skills. He shows excellent speed, quickness, acceleration and toughness. Very few high school athletes had over 1,000 yards receiving and over 100 tackles in the same season, which shows his versatility. He also had an outstanding track career. Kashif has an outstanding future on either side of the ball at ETSU.

These three student-athletes join ETSU’s 25-man recruiting class, which was announced earlier this month.

The current Buccaneers are gearing up for fall practice, which begins Tuesday, Feb. 28.