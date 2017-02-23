D-B’s Maupin signs with Cumberlands, while Patton signs with E & H

KINGSPORT — They were putting pen to paper this afternoon at Dobyns-Bennett high school beginning with Indians quarterback Cole Maupin.

The all big east quarterback of the year who rushed for 777 yards, 14 touchdowns and threw for almost 2-thousand yards and 11td’s signed a national letter of intent with the University of the Cumberlands.

And his teammate Jacob Patton who was first team all big east as a wide receiver had a school record in receptions with 63 for 745 yards for an average of 11.8 yards a catch signed a national letter of intent with the Wasp of Emory & Henry.