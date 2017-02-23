BYU, Tennessee football agree to face each other in 2019, 2023

By Published: Updated:
KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 15, 2016 - Pride of the Southland Band during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Amy Linn/Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 15, 2016 - Pride of the Southland Band during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Amy Linn/Tennessee Athletics

Feb. 23, 2017
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee football program announced Thursday the dates for a future home-and-home series with BYU. The two programs are set to meet in 2019 and 2023.

The first-ever game between the Vols and Cougars is slated for Sept. 7, 2019, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. That game rounds out UT’s 2019 non-conference schedule, a slate that also includes home fixtures against Georgia State (Aug. 31), Chattanooga (Sept. 14) and UAB (Nov. 2).

The second game of the series is scheduled for either Sept. 1 or 2, 2023, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah — the first time Tennessee has ever appeared in the Beehive State.

The two schools have never met before on the gridiron. BYU was founded in 1875 and began playing varsity football in 1922. The Cougars won a national championship in 1984, have played in 35 bowl games, won 23 conference titles as members of the Western Athletic and Mountain West Conferences and have had 13 Consensus All-Americans.

The BYU football program began competing as an independent in 2011.

Over the past 30 seasons (1977-2016) BYU and Tennessee have each won 254 games, tied with Clemson for ninth among all FBS teams.

