Bucs fall in nail-biter to Wofford, 54-52

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (February 23, 2017) – While sophomore Sadasia Tipps (Hickory, N.C.) recorded a career-high 17 rebounds, the ETSU women’s basketball team fell in a nail-biter to Wofford, 54-52 on Thursday night inside Brooks Gym.

The Buccaneers got two chances to tie the game up in the final eight seconds of play as junior Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) drove down the right lane and put up a floater that rattled around the rim and was knocked out of bounds by Wofford.

With 1.7 seconds left, the blue and gold inbounded the ball to sophomore Raven Dean (Charlotte, N.C.) who got off a contested lay-up under the basket that bounced off the front of the rim. The loss drops ETSU’s overall record to 15-13 and 7-6 in Southern Conference play.

In 33 minutes of action, Tipps had nine offensive rebounds and eight defensive rebounds to become the first ETSU player since Shomari Kendrick last season to record at least 15 rebounds. The sophomore forward also recorded four points along with two steals and two blocks.

Leading the offensive charge for the Bucs for the 18th time this season was Tarter with 16 points. Tarter went 7-of-20 from the field while also pouring in six rebounds and six assists. The All-American candidate has scored in double figures in 11 straight games.

Dean scored in double figures for the seventh straight game with 12 points. The sophomore forward also had seven rebounds on the night. Fellow sophomore Carley Lytton (Floyd, Va.) provided valuable points off the bench scoring eight points, knocking down two three-pointer’s. Lytton now has 103 total points this season, the fourth Buccaneer to score at least 100 points this year.

Wofford’s Chloe Wanink led all scorers with 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 from three-point range.

ETSU will play its final regular season game on Saturday, Feb.25 at 2:00 p.m. inside Brooks Gym against the Furman Paladins. Before the game, ETSU will recognize its three seniors, Shamauria Bridges, Yamile Rodriguez and Adriane Vaughan as part of Senior Day.

The Bucs raced out to start the game, scoring the first five points. It took Wofford nearly three minutes before collecting their first basket at the 7:41 mark. ETSU knocked down three straight three-pointers to highlight an 11-5 run to end the quarter and take a 20-12 lead after the first.

It was much of the same in the second as the ETSU offense was on fire scoring the first six points to jump out to a double digit lead. The Bucs held Wofford scoreless the first five minutes of the second quarter before the Terriers embarked on a 10-2 run to end the half as ETSU led 31-25 at the break.

Wofford took its first lead of the game with 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter as the Terriers offense exploded for 19 points. During the final 4:13 of the third, ETSU went scoreless as Wofford scored 12 straight points to take a 44-43 lead into the fourth.

Down the stretch in the fourth, ETSU went just 1-of-11, missing their last six field goal attempts including a lay-up by Dean to tie the game as the buzzer sounded.

