Alan Colmes, radio and television host on Fox, dead at 66

NEW YORK (AP) – Alan Colmes, the radio and television host and commentator best known as the amiable liberal foil to the hard-right Sean Hannity on the Fox News Channel, has died.

Fox spokeswoman Dana Klinghoffer confirmed his death Thursday. Fox also aired a statement from his family saying that he died Thursday morning after “a brief illness.” Colmes was 66 and is survived by his wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley.

Colmes was a New York City native who worked for years in radio and standup comedy before joining Fox in 1996. That same year he and the conservative Hannity began a 12-year run as co-hosts of the popular “Hannity & Colmes” program. Colmes also was an author, his books including “Thank the Liberals” and “Red, White & Liberal.”

Fox News Channel's Alan Colmes Dies at Age 66 https://t.co/H56dUV9elS pic.twitter.com/uaRSNsLNGG — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 23, 2017

So sad to hear of the death of Fox News colleague Alan Colmes. He and I agreed on little, but I liked him immensely. Good guy. R.I.P. — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 23, 2017

Very sad to report our friend and colleague @AlanColmes has passed away. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) February 23, 2017

Heartbroken my friend Alan Colmes has died. He lit up the FNC halls w/his kindness & humor. Incredibly positive force. Prayers 4 his family. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 23, 2017

Just heard of death of Alan Colmes; the kind of liberal I loved-smart, witty, and fair; never backed up, but always backed up his views. RIP — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 23, 2017

