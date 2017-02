HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of more than a dozen semi-trailers.

According to a report, the thefts happened between November and January.

The operations manager for Crane Freight told police he thought some of his drivers had the trailers, but he was unable to locate them.

A total of 15 trailers were stolen from the property on AFG Road in Church Hill.

Each trailer was valued around $35,000.

