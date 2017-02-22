VSP Searching for endangered senior

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) — Virginia State Police issued a senior alert early Wednesday morning James Lovett.

Police think he may be in danger and are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

The 84-year-old was last seen on Sunday morning in the 23000 block of Clayman Valley Road in Bristol Virginia, near the Bristol Mall.

Police say Lovett does not have his required medications. He could be driving a black 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis with Tennessee license plate number: 578-gsv.

He was last seen wearing a blue checkered long-sleeve shirt, pants and jacket.

If you see him or know anything about his whereabouts call The Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131.