Virginia Governor vetoes coal jobs bill

Kasey Marler Goodwin Photography By Published: Updated:
miner's coal mine

The Virginia Governor vetoed a bill that would have reinstated an incentive tax that benefiting the

coal industry. On Tuesday Governor Terry McaAuliffe rejected legislation that would reinstate the

coal employment and production incentive tax credit.

McAuliffe vetoed a similar bill in 20-16. The governor says that a joint legislative audit and review

commission report shows that the coal tax credits did not meet its purpose of slowing the decline

of the coal industry.

Governor McAuliffe said quote, “It would be unwise to spend additional taxpayer dollars on a tax

credit that has fallen so short of its intended effectiveness.”

Virginia Gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie is now responding to McAuliffe’s veto.

He called it “A slap in the face to families of Southwest Virginia.”

He also said Southwest Virginia’s economy has been decimated by anti-energy policies.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s