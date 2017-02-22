Virginia Governor vetoes coal jobs bill

The Virginia Governor vetoed a bill that would have reinstated an incentive tax that benefiting the

coal industry. On Tuesday Governor Terry McaAuliffe rejected legislation that would reinstate the

coal employment and production incentive tax credit.

McAuliffe vetoed a similar bill in 20-16. The governor says that a joint legislative audit and review

commission report shows that the coal tax credits did not meet its purpose of slowing the decline

of the coal industry.

Governor McAuliffe said quote, “It would be unwise to spend additional taxpayer dollars on a tax

credit that has fallen so short of its intended effectiveness.”

Virginia Gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie is now responding to McAuliffe’s veto.

He called it “A slap in the face to families of Southwest Virginia.”

He also said Southwest Virginia’s economy has been decimated by anti-energy policies.