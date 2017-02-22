Vanderbilt Tops Vols, 67-56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Robert Hubbs III scored 16 points, including the 1,000th of his Tennessee career, as the Vols fell to Vanderbilt, 67-56, on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Admiral Schofield added 11 points and Grant Williams recorded his second double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds, but a slow start and inefficient shooting prevented the Volunteers (15-13, 7-8 SEC) from climbing back into the game.

Jeff Roberson led the Commodores (14-14, 8-7 SEC) with 15 points, shooting 5-of-10 from the floor. Vanderbilt guard Nolan Cressler scored 11 points, including three key second-half 3-pointers.

Vanderbilt stormed out to an 18-4 lead over the first nine minutes and went into halftime holding a 28-18 advantage. Tennessee began the game on an 0-for-5 shooting drought, and its 18 points were the lowest total it has scored in a half this season.

Schofield kept the Vols close with eight first-half points, including a layup to cut the Vanderbilt lead to eight with fewer than two minutes to play in the half. Roberson led the way for the Commodores with nine points.

Tennessee cut the deficit to one after a Williams free throw with just more than six minutes left, but it proved to be the closest it would get, as Vanderbilt outscored the Vols 23-13 to close out the game.

UP NEXT: The Vols travel to Columbia to take on South Carolina Saturday. The game will feature a 1 p.m. ET tipoff on the SEC Network.

LOW SCORING: Tennessee’s 56-point effort was its lowest scoring total in a game under Rick Barnes. The Vols’ .290 field-goal percentage was their worst since Jan. 25, 2014, when UT shot .268 percent at Florida.

HUBBS JOINS 1,000-POINT CLUB Robert Hubbs III became the 48th Vol to score 1,000 points in his career, and the first since current Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson in 2015.

BY TENNESSEE