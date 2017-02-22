Tri-Cities school using unclaimed money to support literacy program

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A Carter County school is using newly-discovered “lost” money to improve the literacy program at its school.

News Channel 11 recently helped Valley Forge Elementary uncover nearly two-thousand dollars of unclaimed money that belongs to the school. The money is part of at least $14,000 of unclaimed property at the Tennessee Treasury Department that belongs to Tri-Cities governments and school systems.

“It just felt like you almost won the lottery,” Valley Forge Elementary Principal LeeAnn Carr said about the $1,800 owed to her school. “That’s a lot of money to a small school.” Carr said the funds are from a childcare allotment the school never received. “This school operated an after school program 20 years ago that was an extended school program… and [the money is from] child care allotments that were paid 20 years ago.”

Carr has started the process of claiming the money from the Tennessee Treasury Department and plans to use the money to buy books for the school’s K-3 literacy program. Carter County Schools implemented the new program, including a guided reading method, at the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year.

“It’s the biggest initiative Carter County Schools has ever taken on,” said Carter County Schools Elementary Supervisor Mike Miller. Miller said the program is a top priority for the school system after test scores from last school year showed the system could improve in English and language arts.

He said the goal of the new approach is to get students reading on grade level before entering fourth grade. “The overall goal is to reach the state’s goal… in 2025, is 75% of all 3rd grade students leaving third grade will be proficient as measured by the state assessment at that time.”

The program has already been rolled out to kindergarten through second graders across the school system. Students read books tailored to their skill level in small groups and focus on sight words and comprehension, among other things.

Principal Carr said she has already seen results. “Some of the children are so excited to find out they can read.” But she said it takes a lot of books for the program to work, which is why she wants to use the school’s unexpected money to buy more of them. “They may go through more than 1 book in a week. Of course, there’s an independent read, there’s an instructional read and they have to have access to plenty of books,” Carr said. Carr said she is still trying to figure out how many books she will be able to buy.

Carter County Schools plans on rolling out the program to third grade next school year.

