JOHNSON CITY, TN — To the gridiron, Science Hill’s Tate Overbay signed with Bluefield college this afternoon.

Overbay was the Toppers’ leading receiver this season, hauling in 28 catches for 410 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The wideout was also chosen to play in the Tennessee/Virginia FCA all-star senior bowl game and is excited to continue his career with the Rams.