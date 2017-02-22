TN Dept. of Education corrects data on high school graduation rates

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – There’s confusion over a newly released report from the Tennessee Department of Education about the state’s high school graduates.

The report, released last month, originally stated that one-third of Tennessee high school graduates received a diploma without ever completing the state’s minimum course requirements.

But now The Department of Education is saying those numbers are incorrect.

“A number of superintendents really questioned the data. And come to find out that the data was incorrect,” said Joe Crabtree, President of the Johnson City Education Association.

Kingsport City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Lyle Ailshie, said he was surprised about the release.

“That got everyone’s attention,” he said.

The report showed issues in three different categories: incorrect data was being entered into the education information system, the waiving of foreign language and fine arts, and course substitution; each at 11%, totaling 33%.

Since the report was released, Dr. Candice McQueen has sent a letter to the directors of schools in the state saying there was a lack of clarity in the Education Information System portion, causing an error.

So instead of one-third of the students not meeting requirements, The Department of Education has found that 78% of the class of 2015 appears to be meeting requirements.

“22% isn’t great, but it’s definitely better than hearing one in three students was supposed to get a diploma and didn’t meet the requirements,” Crabtree said.

Dr. Ailshie still questions that number. “It’s definitely, in my opinion, less than 10% based on the information we have,” he said.

He said all of the students in Kingsport met the requirements to graduate.

“We have done our own internal audit so to speak and gone through all those students and we have found no deficiencies,” Ailshie said.

Now some are questioning why the report was released to the public before it was released to the schools.

“Let us go through that audit process and give them feedback and say ‘well the state database didn’t pick this up or it didn’t pick that up, would you look at this’ and it might have saved some confusion,” he said.

‘I’d like to see more data,” Crabtree said. “But they’ve not provided that yet through the state department and I hope they do that soon.”

News Channel 11 asked the Tennessee Department of Education to comment for this report.

A department spokesperson sent us documents they’d already sent to the school system.

As of Wednesday night, the report has not been changed on the state’s website.

