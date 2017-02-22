Tennessee wide receivers coach resigns, accepts position with Chicago Bears

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee football program announced Wednesday that wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Zach Azzanni has resigned to accept the wide receivers position at the Chicago Bears.

Azzanni started coaching at Tennessee in 2013. He helped lead Tennessee to back-to-back bowl championships (2015 TaxSlayer Bowl and 2016 Outback Bowl) and has coached in nine bowls in his career

“We are really excited for Zach and his family,” said Tennessee head coach Butch Jones. “I have known Zach for a long time and this is a path he has wanted to pursue for some time. We can’t thank him enough for his loyalty, dedication and hard work over the past four years to our football program. We will begin the process of filling this position immediately. It’s a position we want to fill as quickly as we can, but we also want to go through the detailed process, which we will.”