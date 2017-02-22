Sullivan County approves land for new animal shelter

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A new, centralized animal shelter is coming to Sullivan County to serve every city in the county.

The Sullivan County Commission voted yesterday morning to appropriate $75,000 from their general fund to purchase one of three lots of land that will be used to build a new adoption center.

The new shelter will be located just outside Kingsport on Highway 11W.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable described current SBK shelters as “woefully inadequate” and said that the new shelter will provide a much better experience both for the animals and those looking to adopt them.

“They are not places that a family is comfortable going to,” Venable said of the current shelters. “We think we can make the experience better.”

The building is expected to cost around 3 million dollars, much of which Venable expects to come from fundraising efforts.

“I think the county commission went forward thinking there would be a tremendous effort on the part of the community,” Venable said of the funding for the project.

That effort has already begun in the purchase of the three lots on which the shelter will be built. The City of Kingsport donated one lot and SBK Shelters raised the money to buy the second.

The creation of a central animal shelter also brings the City of Bristol into full partnership with SBK Shelters for the first time.

Venable said this partnership will improve their ability to handle animals from around the county.

“We just think that by going together with Bluff City, Bristol, Sullivan County and Kingsport as partners in this that we can provide a better experience,” Venable said.

He also said that there will be animal drop-off locations available at various locations in the county that will send animals to the central shelter for adoption.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.