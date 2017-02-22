Sodastream recalls bottles due to explosion risk

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ (WCMH) – SodaStream is recalling 51,000 carbonating bottles due to an explosion risk.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company’s blue tint dishwasher-safe carbonating bottles can burst under pressure.

The bottles were sold from February 2016 through January 2017 and have an expiration date of April 2020. “SodaStream” and “Dishwasher safe” are printed on the recalled bottles. The recalled bottles have a blue cap and blue bottom base.

They were sold on SodaStream’s website as well as Amazon, Walmart and Bed Bath and Beyond.

The company warns that anyone who bought the bottles should stop using them and contact SodaStream for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported from the issue.