Robinson earns AAC Player of the Year; Buffs receive All-Conference nods

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Feb. 22, 2017) – Sophomore Sarah Robinson of the No. 23 Milligan College women’s basketball team has been named the Appalachian Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, announced by the league Wednesday evening.

Additionally, senior Hayley Wyrick joined Robinson on the All-AAC first team, and Kelly Barnett joined Robinson on the AAC All-Defensive team. Lindsee Price earned a spot on the All-AAC second team.

Rounding out the awards for the Buffs were Kathryn Pryor on the AAC Champions of Character team, and Cassidy Anderson, Barnett, Kasey Gordon, Jordan Gose, Breah Keim, Andi Lamb, Hannah Morgan, Megan Pietrowski, Price, Pryor, Mackenzie Raizor, Savannah Raizor, Robinson, Lexi Weddle and Wyrick on the AAC All-Academic team.

With 15 Buffs on the All-Academic team, Milligan had the highest volume of players earn the postseason academic honor. Bluefield College came next with 11 players on the All-Academic team.

Robinson, who was the AAC Freshman of the Year in 2016, had some impressive numbers in her sophomore season. She led the AAC in rebounding with 9.9 rebounds per game and recorded an AAC second-best 12 double-doubles on the season.

Robinson averaged 14.8 points per game which ranked her in the top 10 in the AAC, and she passed the ball very well with an average of 2.4 assists per game. Defensively, Robinson averaged 1.5 steals per game and 1.0 blocks per game to land on the All-Defense team for the second straight season.

Robinson was not the only Buff to repeat with an All-Conference nod, as Wyrick received her second All-Conference first team selection and was also on the AAC All-Freshmen team back in 2014. This season Wyrick led the Buffs in scoring at 15.1 points per game, and she averaged 3.9 rebounds per game.

Near the end of the season, Wyrick reached 1,500 career points and 500 career rebounds in a span of two games. She will enter the AAC tournament Thursday morning with 1542 career points and 507 career rebounds.

Fellow seniors Price and Barnett received their first All-AAC recognition after leading the Buffs both offensively and defensively in the backcourt. They combined for 241 assists and 92 steals on the season. Price led the team in assists with 151, and she was in the top tier nationally in total assists, finishing the season ranked No. 5. It was tops in the conference at 5.0 assists per game.

Barnett tallied 55 steals this season which ranked No. 7 in the AAC at the conclusion of the regular season.

Milligan, the AAC regular season co-champion, will play its first game of the 2017 AAC tournament Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. against Union College. The Buffs have already punched a ticket to the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship by way of owning the tiebreaker over Reinhardt for the AAC regular season title and top seed in the AAC tournament.