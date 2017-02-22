‘Refugees Welcome’ banner unfurled at Statue of Liberty

By Published: Updated:
In this photo provided by Vitória Londero, a giant banner saying "Refugees Welcome" hangs on pedestal of the Statue of Liberty, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in New York. National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says the banner was hung from the public observation deck at the top of the statue's pedestal Tuesday afternoon. (Vitória Londero via AP)
In this photo provided by Vitória Londero, a giant banner saying "Refugees Welcome" hangs on pedestal of the Statue of Liberty, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in New York. National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says the banner was hung from the public observation deck at the top of the statue's pedestal Tuesday afternoon. (Vitória Londero via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Park Service is trying to figure out who unfurled a giant banner at the Statue of Liberty saying “Refugees Welcome.”

Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says the 3-by-20-foot banner was hung from the public observation deck at the top of the statue’s pedestal Tuesday afternoon. The banner was taken down more than an hour later.

Willis says regulations prohibit anything fixed to the statue.

The stunt happened the day the Department of Homeland Security announced expanded immigration enforcement policies.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s