Poll: Trump approval rating at 51% in Tennessee

By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A new poll shows that President Donald Trump’s approval rating in Tennessee is around 50 percent three months after he won the state by a wide margin in the general election.

The Middle Tennessee State University poll of 600 registered voters showed that 51 percent approve of the job Trump is doing. He won the state with 61 percent of the popular vote.

The poll was conducted between Feb. 12 and Feb. 16 and results were released Wednesday at the annual Associated Press-Tennessee Press Association legislative preview session. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Jason Reineke, MTSU Poll associate director, said the results show that Trump so far is experiencing a hangover in Tennessee, not a honeymoon.

The poll showed that 32 percent disapproved of Trump’s performance and 17 percent didn’t know or didn’t answer.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s