Poll: 38% of Tennessee voters support Haslam’s gas tax plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Latest on Gov. Bill Haslam’s transportation funding proposal (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A Middle Tennessee State University poll finds that 38 percent of registered voters favor Republican Gov. Bill Haslam’s proposal to pay for a new road program primarily through a fuel tax hike and 28 percent oppose it.

The remaining third of the 600 people surveyed said they weren’t sure about the governor’s plan. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The poll found that support for the plan improved to 51 percent among those who said they had heard some or a lot about the proposal, while 31 percent said they were opposed.

Among those who knew little or nothing about the initiative, support and opposition was tied at 24 percent.

A vote on the governor’s proposal is expected Wednesday in a House subcommittee.

___

9 a.m.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam says the first vote on his transportation funding initiative in a House subcommittee likely won’t foreshadow the final version of the legislation.

The House Transportation Subcommittee is expected to decide Wednesday about whether to advance the governor’s plan that includes the state’s first gas tax hike since 1989, or to go with a rival Republican proposal that would instead redirect a small percentage of the state’s sales tax collections to road projects.

The panel could also defeat the bill altogether, but Haslam appears confident that some version of the measure would be approved.

The governor’s proposal is to raise transportation revenue from drivers while also making cuts to the sales tax on groceries, corporate taxes on manufacturers and the tax on income from stocks and bonds.

