NC lawmakers file bipartisan bill to amend HB2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Lawmakers have filed a bipartisan bill aimed at breaking an impasse over North Carolina’s “bathroom bill,” but it’s likely to face tough going in the Republican-controlled legislature.

Republican Reps. Chuck McGrady and Ted Davis along with Democratic Reps. Marvin Lucas and Ken Goodman are primary sponsors of the bill.

HB2 requires transgender people to use restrooms in public buildings that correspond to the sex on their birth certificates and blocks expansion of LGBT rights in local ordinances and state law. HB2 prompted some businesses and sporting events to spurn North Carolina.

The proposal would let state legislators continue making the policy decisions over multi-stall bathrooms. Cities could expand other anti-discrimination protections, but a referendum would be required if enough local citizens ask for one.

McGrady called the bill a path forward and said it was not a repeal of HB2.

“We don’t have the votes to straight up repeal,” McGrady said.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement following the filing of HB186.

“We must repeal House Bill 2 and I remain committed to getting that done. But I am concerned that this legislation as written fails the basic test of restoring our reputation, removing discrimination, and bringing jobs and sports back to North Carolina. I will keep working with the legislature.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.