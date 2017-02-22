Milligan College Buffs fall to Knights in AAC Opening Round

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (Feb. 22, 2017) – The Milligan College men’s basketball team’s season came to an end on Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament. The Buffaloes took on the St. Andrews Knights, who they split their regular season series, and lost 88-76.

Milligan (14-16, 9-11 AAC) trailed most of the contest, only leading for one possession in the first half. At the 12:38 mark, David Casaday hit a three off of an assist from Jacob Cawood to put the Buffs up 14-12. The Knights responded with a 12-3 run and regained the lead for the remainder of the contest.

In the opening minutes in the second half, St. Andrews extended its lead to nine, the largest of the game up to that point. Milligan chipped away and with less than ten minutes to go, senior Alex Biggerstaff struck from three to cut the deficit to one. The Buffs did not get any closer and the Knights went on a 10-2 run in the final minutes to put the game out of reach. A late Milligan rally fell short, and St. Andrews went on to win 88-76.

Cawood led the Buffs with 17 points, followed by 16 from Tyler Nichols, and 11 from Daxton Bostian. Cawood and Will Buckner grabbed seven rebounds apiece. Sophomore Aaron Levarity played a solid game with nine points, three rebounds, two blocks, one steal, and one assist.

Milligan’s women’s team will play its first game of the AAC tournament on Thursday, Feb. 23, with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 a.m.