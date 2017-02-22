Man found guilty of aggravated child abuse sentenced to 15 years in prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities man found guilty of aggravated child abuse was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday.

A judge sentenced Joe Whitaker to 15 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of aggravated child abuse in January.

Washington County investigators arrested Whitaker in 2013 after they said he shook his infant son and caused retinal damage, as well as a brain hemorrhage.

Investigators also said the infant had a broken leg and was malnourished.

