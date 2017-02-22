Man faces kidnapping, assault charges after allegedly beating wife for buying wrong beer

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Rogersville man accused of beating his wife for bringing home the wrong brand of beer remains in the Hawkins County Jail on kidnapping and assault charges.

According to a Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office report, the victim told deputies that her husband — Jeff Allen Worth — became enraged and punched her in the head with his fists.

Deputies said in the report that the woman had red marks on the right side of her face and also had “egg size knots on her scalp.”

The victims said Worth held her at knife-point and forced her to drive to an ATM in Cocke County to get him $70.

She was then able to call police after dropping Worth off at a bar.

Worth was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, and is currently being held in the Hawkins County Jail.

