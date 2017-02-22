Lady Vols Reynolds Hailed for Community Service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Senior Jordan Reynolds has been named to the SEC Women’s Basketball Community Service Team, which was announced on Wednesday by the league office.

This marks the 19th year for the SEC Community Service Team for women’s basketball as well as for men’s basketball. All league‐sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at‐large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999‐2003. The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.

Reynolds, a 5-foot-11 point guard from Portland, Ore., has started 26 games for the Lady Vols this season, averaging 6.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists. She ranks third in the league in assists per game and stands second in the SEC and 17th nationally with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.7.

A member of the University of Tennessee Student‐Athlete Advisory Committee, Reynolds assists in planning community service events by UT student‐athletes. She has participated in Hoops for Hope, bringing visibility to the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee. She took part in the One Unforgettable Night dance event and Cole’s Launch paper airplane contest with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital as well as volunteering at the Fantasy of Trees Christmas event.

Additionally, she participated in Voloween, a Halloween event in which student‐athletes host children in costume for an evening of games and treats at UT’s Neyland‐Thompson Sports Complex.

Among Reynolds’ career honors, she was a member of the 2014-15 SEC All-Tournament Team and the 2013-14 SEC First Year Academic Honor Roll