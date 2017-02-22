Lady Vols coach ‘hopeful’ DeShields will play Thursday

By Published: Updated:
deshields

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee coach Holly Warlick says she’s “hopeful” that Diamond DeShields will be able to play Thursday against Florida, a week after the junior guard left the court on a stretcher.

DeShields participated in a portion of the Tennessee practice sessions that were open to the media Wednesday. She missed Tennessee’s 59-46 victory over Arkansas on Sunday.

Warlick said Wednesday that “I think she’ll play, but we’ve got to go with what (the doctors) say.”

DeShields’ head collided with the body of an Alabama player Feb. 16, causing her to be removed from the court on a stretcher and taken to a hospital.

DeShields is averaging 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals for Tennessee (17-10, 8-6 SEC). The 6-foot-1 guard ranks third in the SEC in scoring.

 

AP

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s