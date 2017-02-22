Lady Vols Azzanni Accepts Position With Chicago Bears

By Published: Updated:
azzanni

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Chicago Bears have hired University of Tennessee receivers coach and passing game coordinator Zach Azzanni as their receivers coach.

Tennessee announced Wednesday that Azzanni accepted the job on John Fox’s staff in Chicago.

Azzanni had been Tennessee’s wide receivers coach for the last four seasons. He previously worked at Bowling Green (2001-06), Central Michigan (2007-09), Florida (2010), Western Kentucky (2011) and Wisconsin (2012).

Azzanni becomes the fifth assistant from Tennessee’s staff to leave their positions since the end of the season.

Tennessee coach Butch Jones promoted tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Larry Scott to offensive coordinator, brought Mike Canales aboard as quarterbacks coach, hired Brady Hoke as defensive line coach and Charlton Warren as defensive backs coach.

 

 

