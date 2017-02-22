Kingsport to celebrate 100th birthday on March 2

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Save the date. The City of Kingsport is hosting a major birthday party – 100 years in the making.

The party will take place on March 2, 2017 at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market at 3:30 p.m.

The event will feature free carousel rides, booths featuring the history of Kingsport, an area where you can paint your own centennial rock called Kingsport Rocks. You can find centennial merchandise, a photo booth with the 100 sign, a photo collage of Kingsport City Schools’ history, balloon animals and face painting.

