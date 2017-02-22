Kingsport residents encouraged to join free recycling service

KINGSPORT, TN – Recycling is a free city service with over 13,000 current residents. In the past seven months, over 340 cans were delivered to new participating residents.

By using the recycling service, it creates a positive impact on the city by providing jobs and reducing waste at the landfill. It also helps the environment and saves energy.

So what items can you put in your recycling can?

Do recycle:

Newspapers

Office Paper

Cardboard

Magazines

Tin Cans

Junk Mail

Catalogs

Aluminum Cans

Hard Back Books

Plastics with the 3-Arrow Symbol with 1-7 Inside

Paperback Books

Don’t recycle:

Brush/Yard Waste*

Styrofoam

Clothes

Water Hose

Metal Clothes Hangers

Batteries

Food

Plastics that contained oil products

Glass

*To find out your next brush/yard waste day, visit http://www.kingsporttn.gov and search your address in the MyKingsport function (MY).

We ask for all containers to be rinsed and lids removed. The lids are recyclable. Place your recycling can four feet away from any object like poles, cars or mailboxes. Recyclables and garbage are picked up on the same day, so both cans need to be curbside by 7:00 am.

The recycling processor Kingsport partners with is the largest in the nation and due to a declining market for glass, Kingsport is no longer able to accept glass for recycling. All over the country, recycling processors have stopped accepting glass for recycling.

While the city is unable to accept glass, residents that would still like to recycle glass can do so at any of the drop-off locations listed below:

· Industry Drive (609 Industry Drive, Kingsport)

· Civic Auditorium (1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport)

· Lakecrest Drive (101 Lakecrest Drive, Colonial Heights)

We encourage citizens to participate in this free program. To take part in the program, please call 423-229-9451 and the city will deliver a can to your home at no cost.