Kingsport man faces sexual battery charge after assaulting employee at Johnson City hotel

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
ralph-roberts

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a Kingsport man on several charges including sexual battery, following an investigation into an assault at Best Western, 2406 N. Roan St.

According to a JCPD news release, Ralph M. Roberts, 39, was charged after he reportedly assaulted an employee at the hotel and then left the scene.

Officers found Roberts in the area of Princeton Road and North Roan Street and after a brief chase, he was arrested.

Roberts was charged with sexual battery, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $7,000 bond.

Roberts was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s