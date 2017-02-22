King moves up one spot in NCAA Regional Rankings

BRISTOL, Tenn. – In the second installment of the NCAA Southeast Regional Rankings, the King University women’s basketball team moved up one spot to seventh. That marks the highest the Tornado have been ranked in the NCAA Regional Rankings, and the third rankings King has appeared in.

In the second of three rankings, King is seventh, one spot ahead of the University of Mount Olive, who the Tornado defeated on Tuesday night. That contest was not part of this week’s rankings. Against regionally ranked teams, King is 2-4, having beaten Mount Olive twice and falling to Columbus State University, Lincoln Memorial University and Limestone College twice.

With the win on Tuesday night, King clinched the second seed in next week’s Conference Carolinas Tournament. The Tornado will host a quarterfinal game on Monday night against Belmont Abbey College or Erskine College.

The win gave King their 21st win of the season, their most wins since 2003-04 when they won 24 games. It marks the most overall wins since joining NCAA Division II and their second 20-win season in three years.

The third installment of the NCAA Regional Rankings will come out on March 1, and the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament field will be selected on March 5.

NCAA Regional Rankings Record In Region 1. Columbus State 24-1 24-1 2. Lincoln Memorial 22-2 22-2 3. Clayton State 22-5 22-5 4. Limestone 23-3 23-3 5. Wingate 21-4 21-4 6. Lander 18-6 18-6 7. King 20-6 20-6 8. Mount Olive 20-5 20-5 9. Anderson 19-5 19-5 10. North Georgia 18-8 18-8