Ken Sparks Named to FCA Hall of Champions Class of 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA, www.fca.org) has announced that longtime servant and successful college football coach Ken Sparks will be inducted into its Hall of Champions Class of 2017 next month.

Sparks has worked tirelessly to further the FCA vision: to see the world impacted for Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes. FCA Hall of Champions honorees over the years have been made up of a mix of coaches, athletes and volunteers who serve the ministry, including sports greats such as Bobby Bowden, Tony Dungy, Tom Landry, Tom Osborne and Roger Staubach, just to name a few.

“The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is honored to welcome Ken Sparks into the 2017 Hall of Champions,” said FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson. “Ken is a wonderful example of a servant-leader whose commitment to impacting coaches and athletes for Jesus Christ has been on display for more than 30 years. We are so thankful for how he has given of himself toward the success of this ministry—all in an effort to help change lives through sports, FCA and God’s grace and guidance.”

Ken Sparks will be honored with the FCA Hall of Champions induction during the Carson-Newman Football Championship Coaching Clinic, an event for coaches and their spouses that Sparks has spearheaded for more than 30 years. The presentation is set for 5:30 p.m. March 10 at the Music Road Resort | Hotel, Inn & Convention Center, 303 Henderson Chapel Road in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Those nominating Coach Sparks will also be in attendance to share their thoughts on Sparks’ life. A special time of prayer will also be offered for Ken and his wife, Carol.

The longtime coach has served as a tremendous ambassador for Christ and FCA around the country. He has spoken at countless FCA coaching clinics, banquets and rallies, and always presented the Gospel to his audiences whenever he spoke, and also shared his faith with every player and team he coached.

Sparks recently retired as the head football coach at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tenn., and has been battling cancer for the past several years. The weekend football coaches clinic led by Sparks sees an average attendance of 500 annually.

Sparks began coaching at the age of 19 while a freshman at the University of Tennessee, when he felt the Lord calling him to coach a midget league football team. He saw coaching as his vocation from the beginning. Sparks went on to coach football at Farragut High School in Knoxville and then served as the head football coach at Carson-Newman for 37 years.

He is the fifth winningest football coach in college history with 338 wins, 21 conference championships and five national championships. Sparks coached 104 All-Americans, and was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame, Tennessee Athletic Hall of Fame, Carson-Newman University Hall of Fame. The Carson-Newman football facility is named after him, and earlier this month, Carson-Newman also named a street on its campus after him—Ken Sparks Way. View a video of the touching ceremony here.

Sparks also served as former president for the American Football Coaches Association and was nominated to the AFCA Hall of Fame this year. He is also a recipient of the FCA Grant Teaff Coach of the Year Award and the FCA Grant Teaff Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as the inaugural “Uncommon Award” presented by Tony Dungy.

Throughout his life and career, Sparks has been known to say: “If football can be used as a tool to bring people to the Lord, then it has done something. If it hasn’t, we haven’t done a thing, no matter how many games we won.”

Wrote one nominator, Ken Smith, a member of the FCA National Board of Trustees and Hall of Champions member, “I have known Ken in so many roles. I have spoken to his team and coaches for over 30 years. His impact in those areas has been massive. My son played for him four years, and he and his staff contributed to his life journey. His record as a coach speaks for itself. However … his impact on the lives of coaches and their wives is monumental. All of those make Ken’s life worthy to be honored. In my case, it goes deeper. I have journeyed with him as a friend. His personal impact on me is beyond description.”

Another nominator, Clyde Christensen, offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins, added that Sparks has been a model leader, encourager, brother and partner to him for 30 years as he tried to live out his calling as a Christian coach, husband and father.

“Coach Sparks has embodied everything a Christian coach should be,” Christensen wrote. “He has labored passionately to see his players and staff have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, living their lives sold out to Him. He did this for 37 years as head coach at Carson-Newman University. Dozens of times, I have participated with and witnessed Ken presenting the Gospel to his team. I know of no other coach who has more boldly shared and displayed Christ, longing for his players, coaches and family to walk in faith. He has done this while coaching at a high level, winning 338 games, as well as league titles and multiple national championships.”

And J. Randall O’Brien, president of Carson-Newman, said that Sparks places Jesus Christ at the center of his football program, boldly and unapologetically, with Matthew 6:33 at the heart.

“As a former leader of FCA on my college campus in the ’70s,” O’Brien wrote, “I am aware that FCA values include integrity, serving, teamwork and excellence. Believe me, Ken Sparks preaches these values, lives these values, and instills them into his young men. He has been 100 percent supportive of FCA in my tenure as president of Carson-Newman.”

Concluded Allen Morgan, Carson-Newman director of athletics, “Coach Sparks saw his coaching as a Christian ministry. The young men who were fortunate enough to play for him saw a mentor who was a godly man who lived his faith openly and unapologetically. These young man had the opportunity to have the Gospel shared with them daily, and as Coach Sparks asked them daily, ‘How’s your heart?’ He wanted his players and coaches to have a heart for Jesus Christ and make a difference in others’ lives also. It was not uncommon to see 20 to 30 young men each year accept Jesus Christ as their personal Savior. This past year, we saw 15 football players baptized in Mossy Creek, which runs below our football complex. These young men wanted to publicly demonstrate their acceptance of Jesus Christ. Ken saw this as his real victories.”

Sparks is a sought-after public speaker and motivator, delivering speeches at coaches clinics, church groups and civic organizations. He is a member of Manley Baptist Church of Morristown, and he and Carol are heavily involved in multiple Christian organizations.

Read more about Coach Sparks’ life and career in the Carson-Newman Journey Magazine.

FCA’s Hall of Champions members serve to fulfill FCA’s vision, mission and values: to see the world impacted for Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes; to present to coaches and athletes, and all whom they influence, the challenge and adventure of receiving Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord, serving Him in their relationships and in the fellowship of the church; and through relationships that demonstrate steadfast commitment to Jesus Christ and His Word through integrity, serving, teamwork and excellence.

The complete Class of 2017 will be honored with a photo and biography at the Hall of Champions at FCA’s National Support Center in Kansas City.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hall of Champions was established in 1991. There are now 97 godly coaches and athletes plus board members and volunteers who have received this special tribute. They make up a group of FCA servant-leaders who have faithfully served Christ through the avenue of FCA. Their commitment to the Lord’s work has impacted millions over the years. They are a body of teammates in Christ who have demonstrated a consistent commitment to the support of FCA, nominated by staff and board members and elected by a selection committee.

Criteria for the Hall of Champions nominations include: a personal belief in and commitment to Jesus Christ as their Savior and Lord; a demonstrated commitment to participate in the ministry of FCA; a commitment to further FCA’s purpose; a lengthy period of consistent service (minimum of 10 years); a personal involvement in the world of sport; not an FCA staff person (FCA’s Hall of Honor is for both past and current staff); and not a current member of FCA’s National Board of Trustees.