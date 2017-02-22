I-26 westbound lanes closed at Exit 17 for bridge maintenance; road to reopen at 6 a.m.

Courtesy of AP Graphics
Courtesy of AP Graphics

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Interstate 26 westbound at Exit 17 will be closed to traffic until 6 a.m. Thursday, as Tennessee Department of Transportation crews work to perform bridge deck maintenance.

According to a release from TDOT, the westbound lanes at Exit 17 closed at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Traffic on I-26 westbound are currently being detoured onto the exit ramp, across State Route 354 and then back onto the entrance ramp.

Those driving through the area are asked to remain alert for slowed or stopped traffic, and to use caution when approaching the area.

