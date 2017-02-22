Greene County receives clean state audit report

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Greene County Courthouse 4

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The state reports Greene County has one of the strongest governments in the state. According to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, a recent audit yielded a clean report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2016.

The state says very few counties can claim they have an audit report that did not find any weaknesses or deficiencies in the government operations.

The state says Greene County had only one audit finding in the fiscal year 2015. That issue has since been resolved, said the state.

Comptroller Justin P. Wilson says Greene County is among less than a dozen counties with a clean audit. In our region, Hawkins and Unicoi counties received clean reports.

