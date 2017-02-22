Gradecki posts top-10 finish at The Prestige at PGA West

LA QUINTA, Calif. (Feb. 22, 2017) – Senior Mateusz Gradecki (Oborniki Slaskie, Poland) finished Wednesday’s final round of The Prestige at PGA West with a 2-under-par 69 en route to turning in a top-10 finish from the Greg Norman Course at PGA West.

Gradecki – who recorded his sixth top-10 collegiate finish after placing tied for ninth – totaled a 54-hole score of 2-under-par 211 (72-70-69). On Wednesday, Gradecki was even thru nine, but his birdie on the par-4, 359-yard No. 9 gave the Buccaneer leader momentum heading down the stretch run. Following the turn, Gradecki birdied the par-5, 566-yard 12th while collecting an eagle on the par-5, 537-yard 16th to finish with the 69.

Overall, the Blue and Gold finished ninth at 30-over-par 882 (292-291-299), while sophomore Geuntae Kim (Daegu, South Korea) finished tied for 32nd at 7-over-par 220 (74-72-74).

LSU defended its title as the fourth-ranked Tigers fired a 1-under 283 on Wednesday en route to posting a three-day team total of even-par 852 (291-278-283). Pepperdine went low on Wednesday to jump five spots up the leaderboard as the 49th-ranked Waves finished second at 4-over-par 856 (281-296-279), while No. 11 Oklahoma placed third at 6-over-par 858 (286-290-282).

Arizona State’s Jared duToit earned medalist honors as he registered a 54-hole score of 9-under-par 204 (67-67-70). DuToit – the 22nd ranked player via Golfstat – shot a 1-under 70 on Tuesday and defeated LSU’s Sam Burns (No. 2) by four strokes.

Three teams in the tournament were ranked in the top-10, while five are ranked in the top-25. Individually, two golfers are ranked in the top-10, four in the top-25, and 10 in the top-50.

The Bucs are back in action March 11-12 as ETSU heads to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for the General Hackler Championship.