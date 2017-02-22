Fed officials discussed possible rate hike ‘fairly soon’

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal Reserve officials earlier this month discussed the need to raise a key interest rate again “fairly soon,” especially if the economy remains strong.

Minutes of the discussions showed that while Fed officials decided to keep a key rate unchanged at their Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting, there was a growing concern about what could happen to inflation if the economy out-performed expectations.

“Several” Fed officials expressed worries that there could be a “sizable undershooting” of the Fed’s 4.8 percent unemployment goal that could force the Fed to boost rates at a faster pace than financial markets currently expect.

At the moment, economists are not expecting a rate hike until June. But the discussion in the minutes might raise the possibility of a hike as soon as March.

