Documents: After Charleston, Roof went toward 2nd AME church

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors in South Carolina say GPS evidence shows Dylann Roof drove toward a second black church the night he shot nine people to death during a Bible study.

In court documents unsealed Tuesday, federal prosecutors said they had evidence showing Roof exited the interstate and drove toward a church in Jedburg after committing the killings at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church. Prosecutors say Branch AME Church also had a sign advertising a Wednesday night Bible study.

Prosecutors say the 22-year-old Roof shut off his GPS, something they say indicates he stopped the car.

Roof was sentenced to death last month after a jury convicted him of 33 federal charges. He’s currently awaiting a second death penalty trial in state court.