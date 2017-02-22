Court documents reveal new details about deadly Kingsport shooting

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 has learned more details about what happened in the moments leading up to a deadly shooting in the Tri-Cities.

The man accused of killing one man and critically injuring another remains behind bars. Police arrested 18-year-old Anthony Moosman late Tuesday night at Miller Village Apartments in Kingsport.

Wednesday morning, a judge arraigned Moosman on charges of first degree murder, felony murder, attempted first degree murder and robbery.

“Throughout the day yesterday we were following up on tips and leads trying to track down Mr. Moosman,” said Tom Patton, Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer.

Tuesday night Kingsport police captured Moosman, the man accused of killing Stephen Caudill and critically injuring Clayton Ray.

“He did make a brief and unsuccessful attempt to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended,” Patton said.

News Channel 11 obtained court documents that detail the Monday night crime scene.

According to those documents, a witness told police she was at the two victims’ apartment to purchase marijuana, and was only there for a few minutes, when she said she saw a “young white male” point a gun through the open front door.

The witness told officers the man said “give me all you’ve got” and “give me all the money.”

According to the documents, she told police both of the victims laughed, “as if they knew this man and they didn’t think he was serious,” but the man with gun said “I’m not messing around.”

The documents state she later said she heard at least five gunshots.

“We can’t do our job without assistance from the public,” Patton said.

Investigators say it’s that assistance that led police to Moosman at Miller Village Apartments.

“When they provide us tips whether on the record or anonymously those can often lead to getting a dangerous criminal behind bars,” Patton said.

A judge set Moosman’s preliminary hearing for March 2. Police told us the investigation into Kingsport’s third murder of 2017 remains active and ongoing.

