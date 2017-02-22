City leaders, police address concerns about safety in Lynn Garden community

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Monday night’s shooting in the Lynn Garden community marked the third shooting in that area of Kingsport in recent months.

People in that community said they are still concerned for their safety.

Wednesday morning we spoke to Kingsport City Manager Jeff Fleming who said Lynn Garden is one of their many areas of focus.

Fleming said they hope to capitalize on the fact that there is affordable housing in that area, wanting to attract young families.

He also said one of their biggest assets in the community they hope to continue to develop, is the Lynn View Community Center.

The community center is something city leaders want to see grow as a focal point for people of all ages in Lynn Garden.

“We’ve put $200,000 into that just this year, we’ve put a significant amount of money over a period of time into that facility. Reinventing that community center for seniors, for youth and just have a place where the community can congregate and put that energy into positive things,” Fleming said.

We also reached out to Kingsport Police who told us they plan to step up patrols in those neighborhoods in the Lynn Garden community.

