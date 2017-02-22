Bucs beat Furman in OT taking over first place in SoCon

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
bucs

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s men’s basketball team have now claimed the No. 1 spot in the Southern Conference after beating Furman University in overtime Wednesday night.

Playing in front of the third sold out crowd at Freedom Hall Civic Center this season, as six seniors played their last home game, the Bucs beat the Paladins in overtime 93 to 81.

The Bucs’ TJ Cromer put up 32 points during Wednesday night’s game.

ETSU still has two more games to play in the regular season, both on the road against Western Carolina on Saturday and against University of Carolina-Greensboro on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s