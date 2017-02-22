Bristol, VA police add ‘In God We Trust’ decal on vehicles

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL-TV) – The Bristol, Virginia Police Department has become the latest department to add some new decals to their vehicles.

Thru a partnership with Northstar Baptist Church, the department is adding the decal “In God We Trust” to the rear of all their marked on the road vehicles. Several other departments in the region have already added these decals and others are looking into it or are in the process of adding them.

“Each time we have a vehicle that comes off the road and is free, we have another officer who takes care of the decals. We just rotate them in our garage, put them on and roll them back out,” Bristol, VA Officer Dave Tolbert said.

Northstar Baptist Church is paying for the decals, so it is not costing the city anything. Officers say that the feedback they are getting is very positive.

“The reaction that I received, being a downtown officer, when I’m driving around is definite positive feedback, I even got a couple of thumbs up today when I parked because today was the first day that I’d gotten mine put on,”, Tolbert said, “I do as an individual, I do feel very strongly about it. I believe it is a positive, I want it there.”

They have received very little negative feedback , all of it was on social media and came from outside the area.