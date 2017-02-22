Amount of flu cases in East Tennessee continues to rise

Tri-Cities, TN (WJHL)- The amount of flu cases in East Tennessee continues to climb, according to Mountain States Health Alliance.

The health system saw its first confirmed flu diagnosis in October and by the end of the month there were 18 cases.

In December, there were 82 flu cases at Mountain States hospitals and in February there’s already been around 400 cases.

The influx of the flu virus has led to more patients at the hospitals, which has caused wait times to rise rapidly.

Jamie Swift, with Mountain States Health Alliance, said this has led to health care officials to use the ER as a last resort.

“Really look at your situation (before coming in), obviously if you’re in an emergent need, having difficulty breathing, or severe symptoms obviously come in,” Swift said.

Swift added that it is important for people to use sanitary precautions and to get a flu shot.

