2 major gun bills postponed for at least two weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two major guns bills won’t be heard in the Tennessee House committee for at least two weeks.

Both are considered major ones to keep an eye for both gun rights advocates and those opposing the legislation.

House Bill 0884, sponsored by Republican Judd Matheny, allows for a valid handgun permit holder to carry a firearm at any time and in all places in Tennessee, according to the measures summary.

The only restrictions are if the permit holder has been drinking alcohol, is in a judicial proceeding, or is on school grounds and does not tell the principal.

The second bill rolled that has garnered attention is HB336.

It authorizes handgun carry permit holders to carry a concealed handgun into a posted building or prohibited place operated by a state or local governmental entity unless there are metal detectors and armed security guards stationed at all public entrances.