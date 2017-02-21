Volunteers work to repair local cemetery headstones after thousands of dollars in damage is done

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Volunteers worked tirelessly over the weekend to repair damage caused by vandals at a historic black cemetery in the Tri-Cities area.

The incident occurred at the West Lawn Cemetery in the 12-hundred block of Lowell Street.

Some headstones were found overturned while others had pieces chipped off.

West Lawn caretaker, Pastor James Whiteside said volunteers with the Mountain Home National Cemetery repaired 25 headstones on Sunday. Headstones with chips have also been glued back together.

One headstone could not be repaired due to its original cement molding. Efforts are now underway to replace it.

Authorities are still trying to figure out who caused the destruction.  Investigators say thousands of dollars in damage has been reported.

