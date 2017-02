SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency officials confirmed a body was found in South Holston Lake Tuesday.

TWRA’s Matt Cameron said the body found Tuesday was not that of missing 41-year-old James Mathew Ragan, who was reported missing on Feb. 11.

Cameron said the body was found in the area off of the 421 boat ramp.

