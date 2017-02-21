Two WCSO deputies receive commendation medals

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office honored two officers today for saving the lives of two county residents.

The sheriff’s office awarded patrolman Roger Conkin a commendation medal for saving the life of a four-year-old girl in cardiac arrest.

“I’m here to take care of people and help people,” said Conkin. “I was just very fortunate to be able to do that and be at the right place at the right time.”

School resource officer Richard Cox also received a commendation medal.

He responded to an area manufacturing facility and revived a worker with a defibrillator.

He credits his training for his life-saving actions.

“You’re as good as your training is,” said Cox. “I’m thankful that our department pushes training. I think it makes a difference.”

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office has only awarded five commendation medals.

