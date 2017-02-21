Trio to face multiple charges after attempt to pass counterfeit money at local gas station

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three people following a call about someone trying to pass counterfeit money at a Shell station on Lee Highway in Bristol, Va.

According to a WCVASO news release, when deputies arrived, a clerk said a man tried to pay for items with a fake $20 bill.

The clerk refused the money and the man then went across the street to the Economy Inn.

Deputies then responded to the inn and spoke with three individuals, and one of them gave counterfeit bills to the deputies.

According to the release, deputies saw drug paraphernalia in the room and a search of the room revealed more counterfeit bills totaling around $560, methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Michael Paul Brown, 31, of Bristol, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and falsely identifying himself to a law enforcement officer.

Brown was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was being held without bond.

Tinika Shaiann Pickel, 23, of Bristol, Va., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

She was also served with an outstanding capias from Bristol, Va. Pickel was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where she was being held without bond.

Travis Allen Wampler, 25, of Bristol, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of and passing of counterfeit bills, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wampler was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was being held without bond.

According to the release, the Bristol, Va. Police Department is investigating the same individuals passing counterfeit bills in their jurisdiction.

